Report: Wes Matthews returning to Bucks

  • Updated
Wes Matthews

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The free agency period is underway for NBA teams, and the Bucks are busy. Milwaukee has reportedly signed Wesley Matthews to a one-year deal. 

Matthews played for the Bucks during the 2019-20 season and then returned to the Bucks for the 2021-22 season. Last season, he averaged 20.4 minutes per game with 5.1 points. Matthews shot 39.5% from the field and 33.8% from three. The Madison native made a significant impact on the defensive side of the ball. 

