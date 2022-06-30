Report: Wes Matthews returning to Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The free agency period is underway for NBA teams, and the Bucks are busy. Milwaukee has reportedly signed Wesley Matthews to a one-year deal.
Free agent Wesley Matthews has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022
Matthews played for the Bucks during the 2019-20 season and then returned to the Bucks for the 2021-22 season. Last season, he averaged 20.4 minutes per game with 5.1 points. Matthews shot 39.5% from the field and 33.8% from three. The Madison native made a significant impact on the defensive side of the ball.