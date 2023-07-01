Reports: Brook Lopez re-signs with Bucks on 2-year deal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks First Team All-Defensive player Brook Lopez has agreed to return to the Bucks on a two-year $48 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Free agent Brook Lopez is returning to the Bucks on a two-year, $48 million contract, source tells ESPN. Bucks staved off Rockets' pursuit.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023
Lopez averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 78 games played for the Bucks this season. He also led the league in total blocks this season, with a career-high 193, and finished third in the NBA in blocks per game, with a career-high 2.49.
Lopez has been with the Bucks since the 2018-2019 season and was part of Milwaukee's NBA Championship in 2021.