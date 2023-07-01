 Skip to main content
Reports: Brook Lopez re-signs with Bucks on 2-year deal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks First Team All-Defensive player Brook Lopez has agreed to return to the Bucks on a two-year $48 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lopez averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 78 games played for the Bucks this season. He also led the league in total blocks this season, with a career-high 193, and finished third in the NBA in blocks per game, with a career-high 2.49. 

Lopez has been with the Bucks since the 2018-2019 season and was part of Milwaukee's NBA Championship in 2021.

