Reports: Bucks sign Robin Lopez, reuniting him with brother Brook

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Bucks have reached a deal with free agent Robin Lopez, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Robin and Brook reunited again.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023
Robin Lopez will rejoin his brother Brook Lopez in a Bucks uniform. Robin played for Milwaukee from 2019-2020, while Brook has played for the Bucks since 2018.
Robin spent the 2022-2023 season playing in 37 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 3 points per game in his first career season playing less than 10 minutes per game.