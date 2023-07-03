 Skip to main content
Reports: Bucks sign Robin Lopez, reuniting him with brother Brook

  • Updated
  • 0
Robin and Brook Lopez

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Bucks have reached a deal with free agent Robin Lopez, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Robin Lopez will rejoin his brother Brook Lopez in a Bucks uniform. Robin played for Milwaukee from 2019-2020, while Brook has played for the Bucks since 2018.

Robin spent the 2022-2023 season playing in 37 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 3 points per game in his first career season playing less than 10 minutes per game.

