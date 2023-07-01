 Skip to main content
Reports: Jae Crowder Re-Signs with Bucks on 1-year deal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks veteran wing Jae Crowder has re-signed with the team on a one year deal, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

The 32-year-old averaged 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18 games with the Bucks. 

Crowder spent much of the 2022-2023 season sidelined on the Phoenix Suns before being traded to Milwaukee ahead of the February trade deadline.

