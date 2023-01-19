Reports: Wisconsin hires Devon Spalding as running backs coach

MADISON (WKOW)-- Luke Fickell is reportedly hiring Devon Spalding as the Badgers' next running backs coach. Spalding spent the last three seasons at Youngstown State.
In 2022, Spalding coached RB Jaleel McLaughlin who was named MVFC's Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walton Payton Award, which honors the FCS's top offensive player.
Spalding will reunite with Fickell after working as a graduate assistant under Fickell at Cincinnati in 2019.
Spalding was a running back/wide receiver at Central Michigan from 2014-18.
Football scoop was the first to report this news.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg confirmed the report.
