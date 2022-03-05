Rice Lake wins 4-3 against St. Mary Springs

MADISON (WKOW) — Hockey state championship play starts off with Division 2 boys, where Rice Lake Warriors takes on St. Mary Springs Academy Ledgers— teams that didn't face each other in the regular season.
Rice Lake's momentum starts strong with a goal from freshman Lucas Peters within thirty seconds of the period starting.
St. Mary Springs would return with a goal from Isaac Sabel during the sixth minute of the game.
But, Rice lake would return with Jace Fitzgerald's 20th goal of the season with just over four minutes left in the game, ending the period 2-1.
Both teams moved the puck across the ice well. Mary Springs ended the period with nine shots on goal, Rice Lake with 11.
The second period started similarly to the first, with a goal from St. Mary's Springs 14 seconds into the game. The goal from Johnathon Korb was reviewed, but quickly confirmed.
St Mary's had a power play with just under 14 minutes left in the period for crosschecking, a penalty on Chase Margetta.
It was a defensive period for both teams, with the Ledgers goalie Hayden Rising blocking five on goal, Warriors goalie Ian Krance blocking at least 10 shots on goal.
With one minute remaining in the period, Rice Lake's Teagan Scheurer scored a goal at the start of a power play, again ending the period one point ahead of St. Mary's Springs.
Continuing the trend, the third period started with another goal seconds after the puck dropped, by Warriors Cole Fenske, again on a power play.
The warriors found their offensive stride again in the third quarter, spending most of their time on St. Mary's side of the ice. The Ledgers goalie deflected 14 shots on goal in the period. The Warriors deflected nine.
With a 1:20 left, St. Mary's Connor Schramm scored, shrinking Rice Lake's lead to one point.
But, there would prove to be too little time left to tie the game, although St. Mary's took several shots. Rice Lake wins the Division 2 title 4-3.