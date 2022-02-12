Rutgers earns first win at the Kohl Center, defeating Wisconsin 73-65

WKOW (MADISON) -- Rutgers defeated Wisconsin 73-65 on Saturday earning its first win at the Kohl Center. The Scarlet Knights are on a run with three consecutive wins over AP Top 25 teams.
Ron Harper Jr. led Rutgers with 21 points, going 3-6 from downtown. Geo Baker added 16 points, going 2-3 from three-point range. Paul Mulcahy scored 18 points, including 6 of 9 from the floor and 2-2 from deep.
Tyler Wahl led Wisconsin with 23 points. The Badgers struggled from behind the arc, going 4 of 19 from three-point range. The Badgers top scorers, Brad Davison and Johnny Davis, finished a combined 1-12 from three.
Wisconsin falls to 10-4 in the Big Ten, tied with Purdue for second place. The Badgers will play at Indiana on Tuesday.