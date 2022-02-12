 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rutgers earns first win at the Kohl Center, defeating Wisconsin 73-65

  • Updated
Rutgers

WKOW (MADISON) -- Rutgers defeated Wisconsin 73-65 on Saturday earning its first win at the Kohl Center. The Scarlet Knights are on a run with three consecutive wins over AP Top 25 teams. 

Ron Harper Jr. led Rutgers with 21 points, going 3-6 from downtown. Geo Baker added 16 points, going 2-3 from three-point range. Paul Mulcahy scored 18 points, including 6 of 9 from the floor and 2-2 from deep. 

Tyler Wahl led Wisconsin with 23 points. The Badgers struggled from behind the arc, going 4 of 19 from three-point range. The Badgers top scorers, Brad Davison and Johnny Davis, finished a combined 1-12 from three. 

Wisconsin falls to 10-4 in the Big Ten, tied with Purdue for second place. The Badgers will play at Indiana on Tuesday. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you