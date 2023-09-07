Sarah Franklin leads Wisconsin past Arizona in straight sets

MADISON ((WKOW))-- No. 1 Wisconsin swept Arizona (25-17, 25-21, 25-20) at the UW Field House on Thursday night.
Sarah Franklin led the Badgers with 15 kills for the match. Carter Booth and Devyn Robinson each added nine kills and a combined five blocks. Booth finished with a team-high .562 hitting percentage. Temi Thomas-Ailara tallied seven kills, eight digs, and six service aces. Anna Smrek added six kills of her own. Caroline Crawford contributed five blocks in the win. Julia Orzol had nine digs. Izzy Ashburn finished with 24 assists.
As a team, the Badgers hit .317 while Arizona finished with a .266 hitting percentage.
Wisconsin will host Miami on Friday at 7 pm at the UW Field House.