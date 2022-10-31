Sarah Franklin named B1G Player of the Week for second time this season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin outside hitter Sarah Franklin received Big Ten honors once again as she was named the conference's Co-Player of the Week. She shares the title with Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara.
Franklin's stretch included a march-high 21 kills in Wisconsin's win over No. 1 Nebraska. Additionally, she had six digs and one block against the Huskers.
Days later, she recorded another match-high performance with 18 kills along with eight digs and three blocks.
Third-ranked Wisconsin (17-3, 11-1 B1G) rides a 10-game win streak.