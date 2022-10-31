 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sarah Franklin named B1G Player of the Week for second time this season

  • Updated
  • 0
Sarah Franklin 10-31

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin outside hitter Sarah Franklin received Big Ten honors once again as she was named the conference's Co-Player of the Week. She shares the title with Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara.

Franklin's stretch included a march-high 21 kills in Wisconsin's win over No. 1 Nebraska. Additionally, she had six digs and one block against the Huskers.

Days later, she recorded another match-high performance with 18 kills along with eight digs and three blocks.

Third-ranked Wisconsin (17-3, 11-1 B1G) rides a 10-game win streak.

Tags

Recommended for you