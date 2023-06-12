Sauk Prairie soccer soaring to state tournament berth

PRAIRIE DU SAC, WIS (WKOW) -- The Sauk Prairie High School soccer team is on its way to the state tournament for the third straight year. That comes after the program had not made the state tournament since 1999.
The Eagles now have a clear expectation of winning, and it's something that all of their players are use to. For the Eagles' junior class, they don't know what it looks like to not reach a state tournament, but this year they're hoping to make it one step further.
"Going into high school it's always the dream to go to state," Eagles' junior McKayla Paukner said. "It's always what you hear about like, 'oh my gosh they're going to state.' That's always the goal, right? Then going into my freshman year and looking at the talent level that was here and everything that definitely was like wow this is something that can happen for us, and then to go a second time and a third time it's definitely unbelievable."
It's familiar territory for the Eagles, and they'll face a familiar opponent, drawing Whitefish Bay in the first round for the third straight year. The Eagles have lost each of the last two matchups.
"It's mostly just like win it not just for yourself, but also the people around you," Eagles' junior Erelyn Apel said. "Just give it your all because it could be your last game ever, honestly. So it's not just yourself or even the team, it's for all the past teams before us that lost."
"We're familiar with the team," Eagles' Head Coach Drew Kornish said. "We're familiar with the opponent. Whitefish Bay is a class organization that's going to succeed at every level, so it's going to be on us again this year to go out and try to one up them."
Sauk Prairie faces Whitefish Bay on Thursday at 7 p.m.