Schefter: Packers not counting out offseason Rodgers trade

(WKOW) -- The offseason buzz surrounding the Green Bay Packers and longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers heated up on Sunday following the latest report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
An offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Green Bay Packers for a variety of reasons:https://t.co/0XKiQp1Gn6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023
League sources informed ESPN the Packers are considering trading Rodgers for several reasons: financial reasons, future of the team, and where the superstar stands regarding his future.
The Packers' front office restructured Rodgers' contract, where he is currently in line to earn $59.5 million in guaranteed money in 2023 and another $49.25 million the following season.
Additionally, the team is reportedly projected to be more than $16 million over the salary cap.
The team will have to make a number of big decisions regarding free agency and whether or not to pick up backup quarterback Jordan Love's fifth-year option. If they do, he would earn roughly $20 million per Schefter.
Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP winner, a Super Bowl champion, and holds multiple league and team records during his 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.