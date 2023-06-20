 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Shana Verstegen and family use log rolling to advocate for Huntington's Disease

Shana Verstegen uses log rolling to advocate for Huntington's Disease

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic saw many sports stop. That includes log rolling, but since then it's seen a boom in participation, bringing in kids as young as four years old.

Growth in the sport is encouraging for six-time log rolling world champion Shana Verstegen. Seeing that growth in the sport is important, but to see her kids doing it means even more.

"For a long time, I wasn't sure if I was going to have Huntington's, if I was going to be able to have kids, and now here I am at this special event raising money for our cause watching my kids log roll," Verstegen said. "It's personally, selfishly, one of my favorite days of the year."

Verstegen's mom died in 2013 from Huntington's, leaving Shana concerned that she might have the disease up until the age of 33. Now, she uses her log platform, and the Midwest Log Rolling Championships, to advocate for the Huntington's Disease Society of America

"This weekend I can share about two things that are important to me that not a lot of people know about," Verstegen explained. "First of all, the sport of log rolling. Nobody has any idea what it is, or where it came from and what people are actually doing out there, And the rare neurological brain disorder Huntington's. It gives me a chance to share both, and the Madison community has always embraced it and celebrated with us."

Shana plans to keep rolling for a good cause and stand tall with her kids and her husband by her side.

The Midwest Log Rolling Championships are on Saturday, June 24, at Wingra Park.

