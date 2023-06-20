Shana Verstegen and family use log rolling to advocate for Huntington's Disease

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic saw many sports stop. That includes log rolling, but since then it's seen a boom in participation, bringing in kids as young as four years old.
Growth in the sport is encouraging for six-time log rolling world champion Shana Verstegen. Seeing that growth in the sport is important, but to see her kids doing it means even more.
"For a long time, I wasn't sure if I was going to have Huntington's, if I was going to be able to have kids, and now here I am at this special event raising money for our cause watching my kids log roll," Verstegen said. "It's personally, selfishly, one of my favorite days of the year."
Verstegen's mom died in 2013 from Huntington's, leaving Shana concerned that she might have the disease up until the age of 33. Now, she uses her log platform, and the Midwest Log Rolling Championships, to advocate for the Huntington's Disease Society of America
"This weekend I can share about two things that are important to me that not a lot of people know about," Verstegen explained. "First of all, the sport of log rolling. Nobody has any idea what it is, or where it came from and what people are actually doing out there, And the rare neurological brain disorder Huntington's. It gives me a chance to share both, and the Madison community has always embraced it and celebrated with us."
Shana plans to keep rolling for a good cause and stand tall with her kids and her husband by her side.
The Midwest Log Rolling Championships are on Saturday, June 24, at Wingra Park.