Sioux City defeats Madison Captiols 2-1 in OT to win Clark Cup

  • Updated
MIDDLETON (WKOW)-- The Madison Capitols hosted the Sioux City Musketeers in Game 4 of the Clark Cup Finals on Saturday night at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. 

The game was scoreless through the first two periods. Each team scored in the third period, including a goal from Capitols' Luke Mittelstadt to force overtime. 

However, Sioux City's Nick Pierre scored the game-winning goal as the Musketeers came away with the 2-1 overtime victory to win the Clark Cup and put an end to a historic season for the Madison Capitols. Pierre is a Badgers men's hockey recruit. 

