Sioux City defeats Madison Captiols 2-1 in OT to win Clark Cup

MIDDLETON (WKOW)-- The Madison Capitols hosted the Sioux City Musketeers in Game 4 of the Clark Cup Finals on Saturday night at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.
The game was scoreless through the first two periods. Each team scored in the third period, including a goal from Capitols' Luke Mittelstadt to force overtime.
Mitty once again on the power play coming up clutch!#GoCapsGo // @lmittelstadt16 pic.twitter.com/ReuriiThIq— Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) May 22, 2022
However, Sioux City's Nick Pierre scored the game-winning goal as the Musketeers came away with the 2-1 overtime victory to win the Clark Cup and put an end to a historic season for the Madison Capitols. Pierre is a Badgers men's hockey recruit.
The Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) are the Clark Cup Champions after a 2-1 overtime win in Game Four! #WhosNext 📸 @DanHicklinghttps://t.co/Nhc7dHHKlA pic.twitter.com/AzIlIcxQJN— USHL (@USHL) May 22, 2022