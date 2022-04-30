Social media reacts to back-to-back Badger selections on Day 2 of NFL Draft

(WKOW) -- Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft rounded out with a pair of Badgers hearing their names called. The Kansas City Chiefs selected linebacker Leo Chenal with the 103rd overall pick (third round).
Chenal expressed his excitement in a quick tweet Saturday morning.
Death Row 🤝 Red Kingdom— Leopold Chenal (@chenal_leo) April 30, 2022
With the 103rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we have selected LB @chenal_leo‼️ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/t1LOXgSWqJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 30, 2022
Right after Chenal's name was called, the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams selected lineman Logan Bruss with the 104th overall pick. Bruss joins former Badgers Rob Havenstein and David Edwards.
Bruss received an electric call from his soon-to-be head coach Sean McVay moments before they made the official announcement.
LET'S GO, MAN! HERE WE GO!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 30, 2022
📞 The moment @LoganBruss got 'The Call'. pic.twitter.com/CKCPezEdTQ
After he spoke with the Rams personnel, it was official.
This is what it's all about. 🥺@LoganBruss x #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/jTf9l03VgH— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 30, 2022
Bruss is expected to be in the running for the starting right guard position, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
Sean McVay says Logan Bruss will come in and “immediately” compete at right guard.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 30, 2022
The 2022 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday with pick-by-pick coverage on ABC.