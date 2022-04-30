 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 163 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARNEVELD, BELMONT, BELOIT,
BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN,
DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, AND WHITEWATER.

Social media reacts to back-to-back Badger selections on Day 2 of NFL Draft

  • Updated
NFL-Draft-Badgers

(WKOW) -- Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft rounded out with a pair of Badgers hearing their names called. The Kansas City Chiefs selected linebacker Leo Chenal with the 103rd overall pick (third round).

Chenal expressed his excitement in a quick tweet Saturday morning.

Right after Chenal's name was called, the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams selected lineman Logan Bruss with the 104th overall pick. Bruss joins former Badgers Rob Havenstein and David Edwards.

Bruss received an electric call from his soon-to-be head coach Sean McVay moments before they made the official announcement.

After he spoke with the Rams personnel, it was official.

Bruss is expected to be in the running for the starting right guard position, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. 

The 2022 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday with pick-by-pick coverage on ABC.

Tags

Recommended for you