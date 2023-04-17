Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly commit to play in U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT (WKOW)-- Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly filed entries as exempt players for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point from June 27 - July 2.
SentryWorld will play host to the 43rd U.S. Senior Open. This is the first Senior Open and third USGA championship at the course in Stevens Point.
"Well, Wisconsinites we love our our hometown teams," SentryWorld General Manager Mike James said. "We love the Packers and the Brewers and you know, the Badgers and the Bucks. If you are a golfer, you love Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly. Two fantastic players, two great ambassadors for the game of golf, and for them to play this golf championship here at SentryWorld in their home state, I think is going to be special."
2019 champion Steve Stricker has history at SentryWorld as he won the 1984 Wisconsin state high school championship there. Now, he's returning and looking for his second U.S. Senior Open win.
"Just thinking about his career and how he started as a junior golfer, high school golfer, and won his state championship here at SentryWorld back then and now coming to full circle, to play in a major golf championship at the U.S. Senior Open has got to be cool for him," James said.
Stricker also finished as runner up last year. Kelly has tied for second in two U.S. Senior Opens (2018, 2019) and owns four top-10 finishes in five starts.