Steve Stricker wins fifth career Senior Major Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WKOW) -- Madison's own Steve Stricker won his second consecutive Regions Tradition championship on Sunday. It's the third time Stricker has won the tournament after winning in 2019 and 2022.
The Tradition is the first of five men's professional senior golf tournaments on the year. Stricker has now won five total senior majors.
Stricker won the tournament after shooting -23 on the weekend. He scored a 68, 68 and 64 before finishing the fourth and final round with a 65.
Stricker went into the fourth round tied for the lead with Robert Karlsson after Karlsson shot a course record 63 on Saturday. Stricker birdied four of the first five holes on championship Sunday to take the outright lead and never looked back.
The only golfer to win The Tradition more than Stricker is Jack Nicklaus who has won four times.