 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Steve Stricker

Frisco, TX (WKOW) -- Steve Stricker won the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday, giving him six major wins on the PGA Tour Champions.

Stricker trailed by one stroke entering Sunday, but won the championship in a playoff after shooting a 69. Stricker defeated Padraig Harrington in one playoff hole to win his first ever Senior PGA Championship.

Stricker has now won four of the five majors at the senior level. He's just the third player ever to win six senior majors in his first 15 starts, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

The PGA Tour Champions heads to Des Moines, Iowa, next weekend for the Principal Charity Classic before coming to Madison on June 9-11 for the American Family Insurance Championship. Stricker will host the tournament in Madison. 

Tags

Recommended for you