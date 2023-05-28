Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA Championship

Frisco, TX (WKOW) -- Steve Stricker won the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday, giving him six major wins on the PGA Tour Champions.
Stricker trailed by one stroke entering Sunday, but won the championship in a playoff after shooting a 69. Stricker defeated Padraig Harrington in one playoff hole to win his first ever Senior PGA Championship.
We have a new leader @seniorpgachamp 👀 pic.twitter.com/foFhF4tyrc— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 28, 2023
Stricker has now won four of the five majors at the senior level. He's just the third player ever to win six senior majors in his first 15 starts, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.
The PGA Tour Champions heads to Des Moines, Iowa, next weekend for the Principal Charity Classic before coming to Madison on June 9-11 for the American Family Insurance Championship. Stricker will host the tournament in Madison.