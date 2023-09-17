Steve Stricker wins sixth tournament of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WKOW) -- Steve Stricker won his sixth tournament of the year on Sunday, taking the Sanford International with a total score of -16. The win marks his 17th career win on the PGA Tour Champions.
Stricker carded a 62, 66 and 66 for the win in Sioux Falls.
"It was a battle, always on these Sundays trying to win a golf tournament is a battle," Stricker said. "Mentally, your emotions, the game, everything just trying to get it done but it's so rewarding when you do."
Sunday was Stricker's third win at the Sanford International after posting wins in 2018 and 2022.