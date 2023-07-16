Steve Stricker wins third senior major tournament this year

AKRON, OH (WKOW) -- Steve Stricker continued his run of success in major tournaments on Sunday, winning the Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, his third PGA Tour Champions major win this season.
Stricker has won three of the first four majors of the year with wins at The Tradition, the Senior PGA Championship, and now the Senior Players Championship. It's his seventh major victory in his career on the PGA Tour Champions.
Third major of the year ✅— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 16, 2023
Fifth victory of the year ✅
... and a spot in the 2024 @THEPLAYERSChamp.@stevestricker brings home another @KauligChamp!
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/MITOQeP0UE
Stricker finished off the weekend with a 66 if par to finish at -11 for the win.
It was an up and down weekend for Stricker who started with a 65 on Thursday, before posting a 73 on Friday. He got back on track Saturday with another 65.
The win makes Stricker the first PGA Tour Champions player to win three majors in a year since 2017, when Bernhard Langer accomplished the feat.