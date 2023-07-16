 Skip to main content
Steve Stricker wins third senior major tournament this year

  • Updated
  • 0
Steve Stricker at Kaulig Companies Championship

AKRON, OH (WKOW) -- Steve Stricker continued his run of success in major tournaments on Sunday, winning the Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, his third PGA Tour Champions major win this season.

Stricker has won three of the first four majors of the year with wins at The Tradition, the Senior PGA Championship, and now the Senior Players Championship. It's his seventh major victory in his career on the PGA Tour Champions.

Stricker finished off the weekend with a 66 if par to finish at -11 for the win.

It was an up and down weekend for Stricker who started with a 65 on Thursday, before posting a 73 on Friday. He got back on track Saturday with another 65.

The win makes Stricker the first PGA Tour Champions player to win three majors in a year since 2017, when Bernhard Langer accomplished the feat. 

