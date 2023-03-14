Steven Crowl scores career-high 36 points as Wisconsin downs Bradley 81-62

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin junior forward Steven Crowl made the most of the Badgers' first round NIT game. Crowl poured in a career-high 36 points and nine rebounds as the Badgers defeated Bradley 81-62 on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Crowl finished 12-16 from the floor and 5-7 from three-point range. Crowl's 36-point performance marks the fourth most by a Badger men's basketball player in the last ten years.
Max Klesmit contributed 16 points, and Connor Essegian added 14 points and five rebounds in the win.
The Badgers shot 43.1% from the floor and 32% from three. The Braves struggled to score finishing 5-23 from deep.
The Badgers will host Liberty on Sunday in the second round of the NIT.