Stoughton Alum Luke Mechler announces transfer to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Stoughton native Luke Mechler announced his intentions to transfer to the University of Wisconsin to wrestle for the Badgers. Mechler posted the announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon after completing his redshirt freshman season at Oklahoma State.
On Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/wgb0A8GOnu— Luke Mechler (@LukeMechler) May 13, 2023
Mechler went 14-4 during his redshirt season with the Cowboys, finishing the year with an 11 match win streak.
While at Stoughton High School, Mechler compiled a 143-10 record that included two trips to the state championship match. He was named a Wisconsin All-State honoree three times, and was a two-time Fargo All-American.