Stricker heads into Am Fam Championship: 'It's one I really want to win badly'

MADISON (WKOW)-- The American Family Insurance Championship tees off at University Ridge Golf Course this weekend. Player/Host Steve Stricker looks forward to this tournament every year. Stricker said he is feeling great and joked that he has to beat Jerry Kelly, the two-time defending champion.
"We are excited, always excited to be here, but it adds another level of expectation," Stricker said. "I haven't done very well with that in years past. I would like to think that I could handle that a little bit better and just treat it like a normal event, but it's one that I really want to win badly, you know. It's one that's got our name on it, and it's one that I would love to win right here in Madison. So, that's the goal."
Although he hopes for a victory, he said this tournament means more than any of his career wins.
"Giving back to charity, a very important piece of why we are doing this to (give back) all of these local charities here in our community," Stricker said.
"So, that's why we are doing it, you know, and we've got an unbelievable sponsor in American Family Insurance. (It's) very rewarding, way bigger than any win that I have ever had on tour. So, this is a special week for all of us."
Stricker is looking to win his first Am Fam Championship. He will tee off at 10:50 am on Friday. Jerry Kelly will tee off at 11 am. The tournament runs through Sunday.