Sun Prairie starts spring season with new team, same goals

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW)-- The reigning champions of Sun Prairie are back on the diamond.
"Competing every day," Senior Captain Davis Hamilton said. "No matter (if we're) practicing out here in the cold weather or playing in the state championship, competing every day."
Senior Captain and Iowa Football Commit Addison Ostrenga knows what it means to be a Cardinal.
"I mean, we have a target on our back when we show up to any field, so we just have to play like we know we can and have fun with it," Ostrenga said.
Every season starts with three goals.
"Win conference, win sectionals, and then obviously go onto win the state championship," Davis Hamilton said. "We have been really fortunate to have really good players and have really good leadership to get us there almost every year."
The road may look different this year with a new group.
"We started three freshman and three sophomores, so we are pretty young compared to last year," Head Coach Rob Hamilton said.
But they are showing some promise in their first two wins.
"Offensively, we are going to be alright," Rob Hamilton said. "We do have some speed on the bases, and I think defensively, we are going to be sound."
With good leadership, the Cardinals believe anything is possible.
"Everybody has a good mentality," Junior Captain Jackson Hunley said. "Everybody comes and wants to work every day in practice, and I think in the long run, that will take us a long way."
The Cardinals are hoping to repeat history.
"Firetruck pulling up and the parade on the way home with the trophy, that was one of the most memorable things," Ostrenga said.
Now, going for title number ten in the last season as one.