Sun Prairie West closes out MLK Big 8 Showcase with win over Madison La Follette

  • Updated
MLK Big 8 Showcase

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a packed slate of Saturday games, the MLK Big 8 Showcase rounded out with a narrow 78-69 win for Sun Prairie West over 10th-ranked Madison La Follette. Check out the highlights.

