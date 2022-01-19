Teagan Mallegni unlocks potential, scores 113 total points in last two games

MCFARLAND (WKOW)-- The McFarland girls basketball team is off to its best start to the season in over a decade at 11-3. Sophomore sensation Teagan Mallegni has played a key role as she leads the state in scoring, averaging 30 points per game.
"Last year was good, but there was something missing," Mallegni said.
The missing piece was her confidence. Her mom, who is also her head coach, helped instill that in her this season.
"At the East Troy game, she told me before the game, she's like 'no mercy.'"
That game, Mallegni went out and scored 62 points, two points shy of the state record.
"It wasn't until after the game when I realized it was only two away," Mallegni said. "I thought back, and I missed like five free throws or something."
"I mean we weren't paying attention at all," Head Coach Sara Mallegni said. "It (the state record) didn't even cross our minds."
She followed that up by pouring in 51 points against Whitewater in another victory.
"It's fun to see her in her element," Sara Mallegni said. "When she is focused like that and doesn't question herself, it's fun to watch."
"This team is amazing," Mallegni said. "They have helped me and supported me, and they're okay with me going out and scoring that many if that means we'll win."
There is no surprise that she is gaining college interest. Mallegni already has scholarship offers including one right in her backyard at UW-Madison.