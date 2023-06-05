The Bucks officially name Adrian Griffin head coach

MILWAUKEE (WKOW)-- The Milwaukee Bucks officially named Adrian Griffin head coach. This makes him the 17th coach in franchise history.
This will be Griffin's first head coaching gig, but he brings 15 seasons of NBA coaching experience to the Bucks, including the last five seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.
“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to Wes, Jamie, Dee, Jimmy and Jon to be named the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks,” Griffin said. “The Bucks are a championship organization and I’m thrilled to work with an established roster of high character and talented players. I’m excited to be back in Milwaukee and I can’t wait to get started.”
Bucks co-owners Wes Edens, Jamie Dinan and Dee and Jimmy Haslam said Griffin is a great pick for their team.
“Adrian is well-regarded throughout the NBA, and we believe that his vast experience working under and playing for successful head coaches makes him the right person to guide our team in competing for championships,” they said. “Following a widespread coaching search, we are extremely impressed by Adrian’s leadership and communication skills and welcome him to the Bucks family.”
Griffin began his NBA coaching career in Milwaukee, serving as an assistant from 2008-2010. Prior to his coaching career, Griffin played nine seasons in the league from 1999-2008 with Boston, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Seattle.
The Athletic reported that Griffin will be paid roughly $4 million per year on a multiyear deal.
The Bucks will introduce Griffin in a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in GATHER at the Deer District.