'The Launch' dawns Luke Fickell era for Badger football, excites former UW players

MADISON (WKOW) -- With roughly 10,000 fans attending the 2023 spring football game titled 'The Launch', Wisconsin Football took another new step under head coach Luke Fickell.
Former UW tight end Travis Beckum was in attendance and has been early awaiting this next chapter for the program.
"When I was here, obviously, we didn't have this kind of outcome," said Beckum. "I'm a little peanut butter and jealous, but it's good to see that that guys are coming out supporting Coach Fickell is coming in with a statement to make and I think the fans are all behind it."
Jake Ferguson, who played for Wisconsin from 2017-2021, was also on the sidelines for the highly-anticipated scrimmage. The now-Dallas Cowboys tight end had this date circled on his calendar for a long time.
"It's got that Wisconsin feel to it. And it's a great, great atmosphere and it just, I mean, it makes you want to be a part of it. And so I had to come back for this one," Ferguson said.
The Madison native also joked, saying he was so excited that he "wanted to suit up."
The Badgers will have two more spring practices and wrap up on April 27. Wisconsin kicks off their 2023 season vs. Buffalo on September 2 at Camp Randall.