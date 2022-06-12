Thongchai Jaidee makes history as AmFam Championship winner

WKOW (MADISON)-- Thongchai Jaidee became the first player from Thailand to win on the PGA Champions Tour as he claimed the American Family Insurance Championship title on Sunday.
Jaidee won with a 14-under par after shooting a 68 on Sunday.
"I would like to say thank you for my family and my sponsor and all the people support in Thailand the people that support me," Jaidee said. "I think very difficult to be on tour. I think my third time on the Champions Tour. That's why I say very thank you for everyone to support me, everything."
Thongchai Jaidee is the 2022 American Family Championship winner! He's the PGA Champions Tour's first winner from Thailand. He finished at -14 on the weekend in a tight race!
Local golfers, Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker, were also in the mix on Sunday. Kelly shot a 5-under 67 and finished just two strokes back from Jaidee for a share of third place.
"I mean, I was really happy with the way things were going, and I was kind of expecting them to drop, okay, anytime now," Kelly said. "Then I just ran out of holes and didn't make them. I made two of the toughest ones I had. What I saw was that back side, every single putt was downhill or broke over a foot and a half, so I couldn't really -- I didn't put myself I guess in the right spots to run up at them, that's the only thing I can think of."
Stricker finished the tournament on a high note, shooting a 5-under 67 with three straight birdies on holes 13-15. That was Stricker's best round of the tournament as he finished 9-under overall.
"I come into this week every year thinking yeah, this is going to be my year, I want to knock this one off, and then I always end up here trying to rally at the very end," Stricker said. "I've got to get off to better starts."