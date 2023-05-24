Top-ranked Edgewood girls' soccer eyeing deep postseason run

MADISON (WKOW) — The Edgewood Crusaders fell a win shy of playing in the 2022 WIAA Girls' State Finals Tournament. That loss stuck with this year's returning group— and they're now seeing the positive results play out in real time.
Senior co-captain Madison Foley took away big learning lessons following last year's playoff exit, including perseverance and working through adversity.
"Obviously, as the games get harder, it's going to force us to have some more errors, and how we all respond as a team and how we work together will help us kind of get through some mistakes that might have happened last year," Foley said.
Her fellow captain Maddy Acre is also huge on keeping everyone accountable, even themselves.
"Regardless of seeding, we're still practicing hard everyday, pushing each other. We're not giving each other any slack," Acre said. "We're having fun, but we're still focused and locked in. When one person's falling down, we pick each other up and we keep going."
The Crusaders received a first-round bye in their sectional in the WIAA Division 3 bracket. Their first game will be on Thursday, June 1.