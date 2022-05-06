Top-ranked Waunakee boys' golf is 'not afraid' to reach for the stars

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- The 2021 Waunakee Warriors boys' golf team fell just a stroke shy of making an appearance at the WIAA State Tournament but still had one individual qualifier, senior Max Brud, who tied for fifth overall in the tournament.
While they came up short on their team goal last season, they're on par to change that in 2022. The Warriors are currently the top-ranked team in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin in Division 1.
Brud and his teammates appreciate the number one nod but haven't let that distract them from the bigger picture: win it all.
"We appreciate the coaches who voted for us but you know, it's all about how the season ends," said Brud, a Waunakee senior co-captain. "We've got a lot of work to do so we don't focus on the rankings."
Fueled by last season's shortcomings, senior Auggie Johnson says everyone came into this season with a chip on their shoulder.
"[The sectional loss] hurt a lot at the moment but we used that and in the offseason, we just prepared as much as possible in the offseason," said Johnson.
Sophomore Brady Piazza believes the sectional loss lit a fire under the returning golfers to take care of unfinished business.
"We're all motivated. We're here every day practicing. We have a lot of potential," said Piazza.
Head coach Betsy Zadler says the bunch "isn't afraid" to talk about their big goals.
"Oh, I think this team wants to win the state tournament. I think they want to win Division 1. They've set their goals high right from the beginning. They honestly feel like they can win the Division 1 State Tournament."
Waunakee received 127 first-place votes in the latest rankings and were ranked fifth in the previous poll.