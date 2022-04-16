Top-ranked Wolfpack embrace 'next man up' mentality

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison College Wolfpack currently sit at the top of the NJCAA Division 2 national rankings but their journey to the top hasn't been an easy one. The team was hit with a number of injuries to begin the 2022 season and yet, they've powered through the adversity.
Head coach Mike Davenport is proud of the way his group has handled the challenges.
"We've been banged up all year [and it] started on our spring trip so anybody that we put in there has been good enough to compete and give us a chance," said Davenport.
The team also brings back a hefty amount of key contributors from last season's College World Series roster. A portion of the returners used their extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19's affect on past seasons. Their skipper knows experience can go a long way.
"It's been great to have leadership with our position players. It's a bunch of guys that have been together for for quite a while," said Davenport.
While the diamond crew is currently 23-3 overall and ranked No. 1 in the nation, sophomore catcher Eduardo Saucedo says they're not letting the mid-season results distract them.
"At the end of the day, you know, we still have to come out here and play. I mean, rankings don't matter once you're in the batter's box or on the field," said Saucedo, an Oregon native. "It's just about executing each pitch and understanding that we'll be able to do really good things if we're able to do that."
Madison College swept their Saturday doubleheader against Rock Valley College.