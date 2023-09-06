Trading W's: Badger volleyball lands Waunakee's Morgan Van Wie

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Waunakee Warriors setter Morgan Van Wie recalls countless memories watching the Wisconsin Badgers as a kid. Hoping one day she would play on that iconic Field House court, her dream is now becoming a reality.
The Waunakee senior made her official visit over Labor Day weekend. She left campus as a Class of 2024 commit. It's special moment that hits home for the hometown product.
I am so excited to announce my commitment to UW Madison to further my academic and volleyball career!Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, family, and friends for helping me on this journey. On Wisconsin!🦡 pic.twitter.com/TRt8idRpZL— Morgan Van Wie (@morgan_vanwie) September 4, 2023
"The place that I've grown up cheering for [and] that I live 20 minutes away from wants me to play there out of all the people they could have picked, I just feel so special," Van Wie said. "I get to go contribute to that team and hopefully, contribute to more national titles."
Van Wie still feels like she's "floating" fresh off the commitment and needing to pinch herself.
Longtime head coach Anne Denkert has validated that her soon-to-be Badger deserves this moment because of how hard she worked to get there.
"Every kid dreams about being a Badger. Morgan is fortunate enough that she gets that opportunity, and they're lucky to have her," said Denkert, who enters her 23rd year as Waunakee's head coach.
As she continues to grow, Van Wie is encouraging her younger teammates to keep growing and know hard work pays off.
"There are a lot of times [or] a lot of seasons where I didn't make the team I wanted to. I didn't play the position I wanted. Sometimes, you just have to put your head down and work harder than everyone else. And maybe, it won't pay off immediately but you're going to see the results in the end."
The Warriors (6-1, 1-0) will host Milton (7-1, 1-0) for their home opener on Thursday night.