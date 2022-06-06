Two Badgers up for College Football Hall of Fame

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pair of former Badgers stars are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Current Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh is up for induction in the Class of 2023. McIntosh was a standout offensive lineman that helped pave the way for Ron Dayne's record-breaking career. McIntosh started 50 straight games during his college career. He was an Outland Trophy finalist in 1999. As a senior, he was a unanimous first-team All-American and the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Troy Vincent also made the ballot for the seventh straight year. The 1991 first-team All-American was the runner-up for the Thorpe Award. He was a two-time Big Ten Selection and the 1991 Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2023.