Two-time defending champion Jerry Kelly riding momentum into Am Fam Championship

MADISON (WKOW)-- Two-time defending champion Jerry Kelly is looking for his third victory at the American Family Insurance Championship this weekend.
The momentum is there for Kelly as he is coming off a PGA Tour Champions victory last weekend. Kelly won the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa.
"We start at zero every single week," Kelly said. "You can either look at it like you are tied for first or you are tied for last, right, when you start the tournament, but just because you won last year or you won last week, when we tee it up on Friday, it means nothing. You know that's why we play it."
It's never easy to win two tournaments in back-to-back weeks, but Kelly hopes the fans will help carry him to another win.
"I'll be needing to breathe tomorrow because I always get as jacked as I do at any tournament, at this first tee," Kelly said. "So, it will be a settling thing, and it may take a few holes or it may put my focus right on but I just feel good about where I am at and hopefully just let it come to me."
Kelly will tee off at 11 AM on Friday at University Ridge Golf Course alongside Retief Goosen and Fred Couples.