Tyler Wahl is returning to Wisconsin for 'one last ride'

Tyler Wahl

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin Senior Tyler Wahl announced he is returning to the Badgers for "one last ride." 

"I'm thrilled and thankful to be able to say I'm returning for my fifth year with the Badgers," Wahl said in an Instagram post. "I can't wait to create new memories with this group of guys and this program. " 

Wahl is coming off a season where he averaged 25.6 minutes per game, scoring 7.7 points per game and grabbing 4.8 rebounds per game. Wahl had a down year after averaging 11 points per game and about six rebounds per game in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Wahl dealt with an ankle injury last season that caused him to miss three games at the start of 2023. 

The Badgers missed out on the NCAA Tournament and made it to the semifinals of the NIT. 

"I have always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years.. but we're not finished," Wahl added. 

