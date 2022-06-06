U18 Women's World Championship creates hockey buzz, breaks barriers

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the next week, Madison will be the stage for the U18 Women's Hockey World Championship. The event returns to the United States for the first time in five years. The international event is creating local buzz for young, female hockey fans.
"Seeing the girls play [is so much fun] because I'm going to grow up and [hopefully] play with them," said Rachel Olm, an 11-year old youth hockey player. "It means a lot to me because I grew up playing hockey."
Like many of the young spectators, Olm was starry-eyed when Team USA took the ice for pregame warmups.
A number of future Badgers, including three incoming freshman, are playing for Team USA: Laila Edwards, Claire Enright, and Kirsten Simms.
Edwards and Simms are also assistant captains for Team USA. Edwards broke open the scoring in the tournament opener.
Her sister and soon-to-be Wisconsin teammate, Chayla, and mother, Charone, jumped for joy when Laila's power play goal found the twine.
"I had thought she had the assist because it was such a scramble up there. I was just glad they scored so to see her lead the line, [I was] excited," said her proud mother.
Chayla also recognized the powerful moment and history her sister is making before she even becomes a Badger.
"She's the only Black girl [and the] only person of color on the team so I'm just so proud of her for pushing through. She's named assistant captain so I'm like 'this is awesome for a Black girl in ice hockey' which is already predominantly-white sport, be assistant captain and a leader on this stage, it's unreal," said Chayla, who will enter her senior year.
Team USA won their opening game, 6-1, over Sweden.
Sometimes the wins are spelled B-A-D-G-E-R-S.— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) June 7, 2022
Future @UWBadgers dominated in @usahockey's opening game of the 2022 women's #U18Worlds. 🗞 Game Story: https://t.co/bf2WqOAHT1 pic.twitter.com/5wHB2ODTGF
The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship runs through June 13. Preliminary rounds conclude on June 9, Quarterfinal play begins on June 10, and the gold medal game will be held on June 13.