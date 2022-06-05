U18 World Championship showcases top youth talent in women's hockey

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women's Hockey will feature the some of the world's best young talent battling for the gold medal.
Team USA assistant captain Kirsten Simms, who is also a Wisconsin commit, is eager to hit the ice.
"It's super exciting [playing] at the college level [venue] where I'll be for the next four years especially starting so soon once the tournament is done so I'm super excited to get to play in front of the crowd here," said Simms.
USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher is thrilled to have the U.S. host the tournament especially in a state that loves ice hockey. Kelleher's goal is to help bring in new faces to the game.
"Growth of the game is a priority for USA Hockey all the time. To have little girls and little boys come and see these players and get excited will be huge for the state of Wisconsin and USA Hockey," said Kelleher.
Simms is also looking forward to playing in front of the younger fans.
Group A (Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States) will play their preliminary games at LaBahn Arena on the UW-Madison campus. Group B (Czechia, Germany, Slovakia, Switzerland) will play their games at the Bob Suter Memorial Ice Arena in Middleton.
The medal games will be played at the LaBahn Arena. The tournament runs from June 6-13.