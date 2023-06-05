University Ridge grounds crew coming together to get ready for American Family Championship

MADISON (WKOW) — This week thousands of people will make their way to University Ridge Golf Course to watch the American Family Championship, and there's lots of work that goes into making the course golf-ready.
Each year more than 40 groundskeepers, many of which are volunteers, work split shifts for a week leading up to the tournament to get the course in championship shape.
"As far as the golf course goes we're still trying to accomplish the same things," University Ridge course superintendent Phil Davidson said. "We just probably can do it a little better than we could the first year — we didn't know what to expect."
However, each year is not the same. That's the biggest challenge for Davidson, who has overseen all seven years of the tournament. This year, heat and lack of moisture are the biggest hurdles on the course.
"We started really cool, so it's taken the bent grass a while to get going, so now it's going and all of a sudden it's really going, but it doesn't have water," Davidson said. "So we have to adjust things."
Davidson said he expects the course to be very firm and fast this week. That's what the golfers hope to see, so it could lead to lower scores.
It's all a balancing act for the grounds crew, constantly making adjustments until the first ball falls in the cup, but the rewards are endless.
"It's always great to hear comments from people about, 'you're doing a great job.' It's fun to watch our crew — we get a new crop of guys every year," Davidson said. "It's fun to watch them go through that again, so I always enjoy that."
The tournament starts on Friday and runs through Sunday in Madison. The American Family Championship celebrity foursome will play on Saturday.