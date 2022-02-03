Update: High school athletes' mental health improves, but not back to pre-pandemic numbers

WKOW (MADISON) — During the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge boys basketball sectional final match-up between Madison La Follette and Madison East was on tap. But, neither team was able to continue their historic seasons as COVID-19 canceled not only the game, but the rest of the tournament.
"Getting a text late at night saying you are not going to be playing anymore, it's just hard to comprehend," said Isaiah Stewart, a Madison La Follette Senior at the time.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: La Follette's season ends after playoff victory
The sudden end to the sports season took a toll on athletes' mental health.
"At that point, our youth athletes, specifically our high school athletes in the state, were really suffering in terms of looking at their scores of anxiety and depression, they were through the roof," said Doctor Claudia Reardon, Psychiatrist and UW Professor.
To put it in perspective, 20% of students surveyed reported symptoms of significant depression before the pandemic. That number increased to 66% in the spring of 2020.
Most teams returned to action that fall with limited fans, but Madison Metropolitan School District did not lift the shutdown, leaving some athletes feeling empty.
"We go to school and get good grades because a lot of us want to play on the team," Madison East Senior Massi Malterer said. "When they told us basketball was canceled, we were like 'there's no purpose.'"
For others, basketball served as an escape.
"It's a sense of peace for me to get away from issues," Madison East Junior Habib Alidu-Ball said.
Doctor Reardon re-affirmed those feelings.
"Organized sports is just this wonderfully packaged entity that brings lots of different benefits to kids."
Now that sports are back, the rates of significant depression have improved to 50% based on a study done in the spring of 2021.
"The downside is although these things are looking better, we are still not yet back to pre-pandemic levels," Doctor Reardon said.
As kids play on, it's a reminder that the pandemic is not over.