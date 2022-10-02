UPDATE: Paul Chryst out as head coach, Leonhard steps in as interim head coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- Paul Chryst has been fired as the head football coach at Wisconsin. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is now the team's interim coach.
The university's director of athletics, Chris McIntosh, announced the move Sunday night.
During a news conference held Sunday night, McIntosh said it was an incredibly difficult decision to make and one he did not take lightly. McIntosh called it an incredibly tough day for the program.
"I'm tasked with making difficult decisions about the future and the direction of this program. And I felt at this point in time that a change was needed. I met with Coach Chryst this morning. We had a long meeting. We talked about it. And we agreed to move on with this change and this decision," McIntosh said.
He said they held a closed-door meeting with the players and everyone in the program Sunday night. McIntosh called that meeting "tough."
"I couldn't have more respect for Coach Chryst, for who he is, for what he stands for, for his commitment to this place. First and foremost, to our student-athletes, to our players. Nobody has their best interests at heart or cares about them like Coach Chryst," McIntosh said.
The coaching change comes after the Badgers lost back-to-back games against Ohio State and Illinois. The Badgers have a 2-3 record this season. Chryst was in his 8th season at Wisconsin and finished with a 67-26 overall record. Chryst is the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. He led the Badgers to a 43-18 conference record and a 6-1 mark in bowl games. He was in his 17th season overall season on the Badgers' coaching staff.
At the news conference Sunday night, Leonhard called it an emotional day.
"We have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Chryst and everything he's done for this program," Leonhard said. "His family and this program mean everything to him. And I think it's, it's our duty, my duty as a coach, and to get our staff and players to rally, you know, behind him and really fulfill everything that he had envisioned for this team, which we still think is out there."
Both Leonhard and McIntosh said the priority going forward is to support the players. Leonhard said emotion will be the biggest challenge for the team going forward, since the players came to Wisconsin to play for Coach Chryst.
Running back Braelon Allen posted on Twitter about Chryst's firing, saying, "Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team."
Leonhard said they will all have to compartmentalize a lot of their emotions, since they also have to focus on winning their next game Saturday against Northwestern.
"We want more, we want better, and that's my goal is to try to help get us in that direction," Leonhard said.
Leonhard is in his seventh season on Wisconsin’s coaching staff. This is his sixth year as defensive coordinator.
In a Twitter post, UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin expressed her appreciation for Chryst, saying, "Paul always represented UW with the utmost professionalism and class. I wish him all the best in his future."
Mnookin also thanked Leonhard for his willingness to take over as interim head coach.
Chryst's firing was first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
