UW Athletics announces 11 inductees to Hall of Fame in Class of 2022

MADISON (WKOW)-- University of Wisconsin Athletics Director Chris McIntosh announced the 11 new inductees to the UW Hall of Fame in Class of 2022 on Friday afternoon.
Laura Abbinante (Volleyball, 1993-96), Travis Beckum (Football, 2005-08), Hilary Knight (Women's Hockey, 2008-12), Jim Lemon (Men's Golf, 1998-01), Erica Palmer (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field, 1998-01), Gary Suter (Men's Hockey, 1983-85), Jordan Taylor (Men's Basketball, 2009-12), Reggie Torian (Track & Field, 1994-1997, and Football, 1994-1995), as well as heritage-era athlete Carl Silvestri (Football, 1962-1964) will be inducted.
They will be joined by former administrator Cheryl Bailey in the Coaches/Administration category and Father Michael Burke for Special Service.
Many of the athletes and their families were on hand for the event. Beckum described the life-changing phone call he received from McIntosh.
"It was breathtaking," Beckum said. "It was exactly what I needed to hear. I am very fortunate to have gotten that call. It was awesome to win a Super Bowl in New York, but I think getting that call and this accolade, probably the biggest thing that I have ever accomplished, so I am very fortunate."
Taylor was in Tokyo, playing video games with his teammates, when he saw a Madison area code pop up on his phone.
"I don't get a lot of 608 numbers these days, so I am looking at it like nah I think I have to win this race," Taylor joked. "But, thankfully my teammate had something to do, so he paused the game and said answer it. So I answered it, and Chris was on the other side, and he broke it down, and said welcome to the hall, you're going to be in the hall of fame, and that was just honestly very special to me."
The UW Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony on Friday, September 9. All inductees will also be recognized during the Washington State football game on Saturday, September 10 in Camp Randall Stadium.