UW Athletics approves extensions on head coaches contracts

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board met Friday and approved the recommendations of the athletic department to extend the contracts of five head coaches.
Badgers men's and women's basketball coaches Greg Gard and Marisa Moseley had their contracts extended through May 31, 2028. Swimming and Diving coach Yuri Suguiyama and wrestling coach Chris Bono also had their contracts extended through May 31, 2028.
Women's hockey coach Mark Johnson had his contract extended through June 30, 2028.