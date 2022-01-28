UW Athletics extends coaches' contracts

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Athletic Board met on Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for coaches, per a Wisconsin Athletics release.
Football head coach Paul Chryst's five-year agreement has been extended through January 31, 2027. In addition, volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield's five-year agreement has been extended through January 31, 2027. Also, women's aoccer head coach Paula Wilkins' five-year agreement has been extended through January 31, 2027.
Chryst is coming off a 9-4 season where the Badgers just missed out on the Big Ten Championship game. Sheffield led the Badgers volleyball team to its first ever National Championship. Wilkins just finished a 10-6-6 season where the Badgers advanced to the Sweet 16.