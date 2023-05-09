UW Athletics to invest $5.5 million in heated field in 2024

MADISON (WKOW) -- Camp Randall Stadium is getting another upgrade in 2024 with the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department adding a heating system underneath the field.
The decision comes with the College Football Playoff moving to 12 teams, where the first round will be played on campus of higher seeds.
"We want to take every opportunity we can to play in Camp Randall in front of our home fans, and so, we feel like this is the right move to ensure that we're able to do that and have what we consider the best fans in America supporting the Badgers at a really important time of year," said Wisconsin senior associate athletic director Jason King.
King said the majority of the construction process will take place next summer, which should not impact spring graduation. The turf surface has to be removed, and then the crown of the field will be removed before a new drainage system and the heating element is added.
"At that time of year it's usually challenging weather in the Midwest, specifically up here in Madison, and so we think this will improve the playability of the field at a really important time of year," King said.
The estimated cost is $5.5 million, a small price to pay for the potential of the first ever home playoff game. King says during heavy snows the process of snow removal for games can cost as much as $100,000, which is a cost that Wisconsin will no longer have with the heated field.
"For us it's really important to be able to provide our student athletes with a really quality surface that's safe, and we think that by heating the field we're going to be able to do that," King said.
The University of Minnesota and the Green Bay Packers have heating elements underneath its fields. King said UW Athletics looked at both of those fields as guidance for their planning process.
"We're excited about the potential of playing games in December in Camp Randall, and this is just going to make it better," he said.