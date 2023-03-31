UW DC Mike Tressel brings the energy to practice with unique chant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Football's new defensive coordinator Mike Tressel starts every practice with a chant, "Madtown Mayhem."
Senior defensive end James Thompson feels the chant is a great wake-up call for the early spring workouts.
"You're just locked in seeing him," Thompson said. "[He's] the shortest guy in the room, but you know where he's at. He's yelling, 'Madtown, Madtown, Madtown.'"
Tressel said he picked up the 'mayhem' mindset during his days with Michigan State. He recalls a former UW running back saying to then-Spartans running back Le'Veon Bell that MSU's defense was all over the field.
"We want defenders to feel like there are 100 guys out there at all times," Tressel said. "That's the way we're swarming the ball. That's the type of effort and attitude we have. It's been mayhem."
Wisconsin's defense will lose three longtime cornerstones in Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and John Torchio, who are pursuing pro careers.
Tressel doesn't want his guys to feel pressured to make up for their explosive play. Instead, he's encouraging them to focus on their everyday tasks, saying the rest will follow.
"We talk about [how] it's better to be consistently good than occasionally great," Tressel said. "When you're trying to be that 'splash playmaker,' what happens is, you end up being occasionally great. You have to let it come to you."
Tressel spent two seasons as the Cincinnati Bearcats' defensive coordinator under Luke Fickell, which includes finishing as one of the nation's top defenses in 2021. Four players from the Bearcats went on to play in the NFL following that season.