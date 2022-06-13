 Skip to main content
UW men's basketball promotes Joe Krabbenhoft to associate head coach

  • Updated
Joe Krabbenhoft Badger Basketball 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin men's basketball head coach Greg Gard announced the promotion of Joe Krabbenhoft to associate head coach on Monday morning. Previously, Krabbenhoft served as an assistant coach for the Badgers.

“Wisconsin means so much to me and it has provided me and my family with so many opportunities," Krabbenhoft said. "I want to continue to pay that forward and enhance the lives of our players and give back to our program, the university and this community.”

Gard called Krabbenhoft a "more than worthy" person to receive the promotion and commented on the coach's growth since Gard recruited him 18 years ago.

“Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of the nation’s most consistent programs,” Gard said. “He continues to check every box you could possibly want in a coach, recruiter, teacher and mentor for our student-athletes."

Krabbenhoft played at Wisconsin from 2005-09 and rejoined the program's coaching staff in 2017.

