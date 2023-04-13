UW men's basketball team lands two transfers

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin men's basketball team landed two transfers on Thursday. St. John's guard AJ Storr and Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds announced their plans to transfer to Wisconsin.
Storr is coming off a freshman season with the Red Storm where he earned Big East All-Freshman Team. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 8.8 points per game, shooting 40.4% from three in his first season.
Coming out of high school, Storr was a four-star recruit, ranked No. 84 in the ESPN top 100.
Badger bandit 😤⚪️🔴🦡🦡#commited #badgernation #2 pic.twitter.com/ahf4QiThgw— Aj storr (@storr_aj) April 14, 2023
Reynolds just finished up his sophomore season with Wyoming. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.5 points per game, shooting 48% from the floor last season. Reynolds will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
#Committed 🦡❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/6MP01m0qMo— Noah Reynolds (@noahreynolds21) April 6, 2023