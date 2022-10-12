UW Offensive Tackle Logan Brown announces he is entering transfer portal

MADISON (WKOW)-- Wisconsin Offensive Lineman Logan Brown has entered the transfer portal after four years as a Badger.
"“To Wisconsin Football, thank you for the last 4 years," Brown wrote on Twitter. "I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere.”
October 13, 2022
Brown is a former five-star recruit and the second player to transfer from Wisconsin after the firing of Paul Chryst. Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Deacon Hill announced he is transferring on Sunday.
Brown recently lost his starting spot at right tackle.