UW-Platteville names Ryan Munz as new head football coach

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The UW-Platteville Pioneers named Ryan Munz as new head football coach, per Director of Athletics and Recreation and Assistant Chancellor for Sports Administration Dr. Kristina Navarro.
"Coach Munz embodies the next great chapter of Pioneer Athletics and has a clear plan to move us forward in alignment with our renewed mission and vision," Navarro said. "His clear strategy for competitive excellence will move us forward to the next chapter of Pioneer Football."
The Highland, WI native and former UW-Platteville quarterback becomes the 16th head coach for the Pioneers' program and served as the interim head coach since last November.
"I thank Dr. Navarro for her support and trusting me with the future of this program," Munz said. "She is dedicated to the success of our student-athletes and has invested into creating a transformational experience at this university."
Munz will be officially introduced on Wednesday, February 9 at 4 p.m. at the UW-Platteville main campus.