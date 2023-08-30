UW-Platteville's Pioneer on the field: Kearstin Schweitzer embraces being a female football coach

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Sports are all about breaking barriers, and UW-Platteville's Kearstin Schweitzer is shattering ceilings. She's the first-ever female football coach in Pioneers' history.
"Being able to see that I have an impact on the future generations means a lot because what I'm doing paves the way for everybody else," Schweitzer said. "So as long as I do a good job and I work my tail off, other organizations and programs will give the next woman the opportunity too."
Schweitzer started her journey at Lakeland University, where the Pioneers kick off their season this week. She started as a manager, and made jumps to the recruiting department, helped with strength and conditioning and eventually landed as an on-field assistant. Schweitzer currently serves as assistant wide receivers coach, and director of football operations in Platteville, which other coaches say is a testament to her hard work.
"My thing is I'm going to do the jobs that people don't want to do because I want to leave my mark on programs and organizations that I'm in," Schweitzer said. "So if I can do that, I can show them that I'm capable of doing more."
Her work culminated this summer in a fellowship with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where she was able to get experience in the scouting department and add a pro perspective to her playbook.
"Being able to bring some of that stuff I learned from there to here, and how to become a championship team, and helping our guys to become that," Schweitzer explained.
Pioneers' head coach Ryan Munz said she's put in the extra work in the summer to continue learning the game. Meanwhile, Schweitzer is doing her best to attend every football meeting possible, whether it's with the receivers or other position groups. Schwetizer is being a sponge, and taking every opportunity near or far.
"I will go anywhere from coaching a position to being a DFO somewhere again, being a scout, I'm really just open to it because my journey in football is unwritten, as many other women and sports and football is," Schweitzer said.
Schweitzer says she's excited for what's next, whether that's in college football or at the next level. But this week she's just going to enjoy being a Pioneer on and off the field.